Drainage works to becompleted by Nov.-end

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that the work on the ₹ 156-crore project for building underground drainage and sewage treatment plants in Hubballi-Dharwad under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme would be completed by November-end.

Speaking to presspersons after a visit to the worksites in Hubballi and review of the progress of work here on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that after completion of the works by November-end, the contractors would have to maintain the facilities and units for five years as per the contract.

Mr. Shettar said that under the AMRUT Scheme, 201 km of underground drainage line, five sewage treatment plants and three wet wells were being constructed in the twin cities.

He said that under the old scheme, laying of underground drainage network in a few areas of the twin cities was not included. Now, sewage from these areas would be collected in the wet wells and subsequently, connected to the main underground drainage network. The sewage water would then flow to the sewage treatment plants at Gabbur by gravitational force, he said. Mr. Shettar said that once the works were completed, the sewage flow to Unkal Lake would be stopped. Sewage water would be let into the lake now after treatment at the sewage treatment plant at Bhairidevarakoppa. While 3 MLD (million gallons per day) of treated water would be let into Unkal Lake, 1 lakh litre of treated sewage water would be let into Tolanakere Tank and 3 MLD to Kelageri Tank in Dharwad, he said.

Under the project, 3,030 houses would be connected with the underground drainage network. This apart, ₹ 19.15 crore had been sanctioned for connecting 15,500 houses to the network. Under the original plan, drainage connection was given to 2,957 houses and additionally, 8,000 houses, he said.

Mr. Shettar said that considering the increased habitation surrounding the airport on Gokul Road and Tarihal Industrial Estate, a project would be chalked out to provide underground drainage network.

Earlier, Municipal Commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Chief Engineer of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board Raju D.L. and other officials accompanied Mr. Shettar.