Drainage audit of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to fix flooding

Following traffic snarls on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway in recent days following heavy rains, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would audit the drainage system as well as the road for increasing carrying capacity of the road and smooth movement of vehicles.

New UGD system

The NHAI would complete an audit of the Bengaluru-Mysuru road for increasing its carrying capacity. During the road audit, NHAI would also audit the drainage system along the road to address issues related to waterlogging during monsoon. Mr. Bommai said works on the highway must speed up, but now problems with the storm-water drain system had surfaced.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said the drainage system was planned for average rainfall and this time the rainfall was heavy, highest in 75 years. “I have asked NHAI to carry out an audit and make suitable changes,” he said.

The flyover work at Goraguntepalya in the city would also be taken up. Now, the movement of heavy vehicles on the flyover had been stopped, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Gadkari said there was a technical issue in the flyover and it needed to be strengthened. “The present contractor is not in a state to complete the works. So we will award the work to a new contractor and get the flyover strengthened. We will complete the works in the next three months,” he added.