Drainage audit of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to fix flooding

Highway had witnessed flooding recently following heavy rains

Special Correspondent
September 09, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gen. V. K. Singh (retd) at a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister B. Sriramulu in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following traffic snarls on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway in recent days following heavy rains, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would audit the drainage system as well as the road for increasing carrying capacity of the road and smooth movement of vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

New UGD system

The NHAI would complete an audit of the Bengaluru-Mysuru road for increasing its carrying capacity. During the road audit, NHAI would also audit the drainage system along the road to address issues related to waterlogging during monsoon. Mr. Bommai said works on the highway must speed up, but now problems with the storm-water drain system had surfaced.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said the drainage system was planned for average rainfall and this time the rainfall was heavy, highest in 75 years. “I have asked NHAI to carry out an audit and make suitable changes,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The flyover work at Goraguntepalya in the city would also be taken up. Now, the movement of heavy vehicles on the flyover had been stopped, the Chief Minister said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Gadkari said there was a technical issue in the flyover and it needed to be strengthened. “The present contractor is not in a state to complete the works. So we will award the work to a new contractor and get the flyover strengthened. We will complete the works in the next three months,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app