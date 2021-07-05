Dragon fruit cultivation on the rise

People in urban localities, who lack sufficient space, can take up cultivation on the roof

The cultivation of dragon fruit is picking up among farmers. In Hassan, the fruits are grown on the roof as well.

Vijay Angadi, an agriculture expert and programme executive at AIR in Madikeri, has grown the fruit on his terrace garden at the 2nd phase of Visvesaraya Extension in Hassan.

Mr. Angadi, known for popularising organic terrace gardens, planted a dragon fruit sapling two years ago. “The plant grew well. We got a few fruits in the first year. In the second year, the number of fruits has gone up and I added a few more plants,” he said.

The fruit has antioxidants, vitamin C, is rich in fibre and low in calories. Given its taste, medicinal value and demand in the fruit market, many farmers are taking up cultivation in a big way. Those in urban localities, who lack sufficient space, can take up cultivation on the roof.

“The plant belongs to the Cactaceae family and is a drought-resistant variety. It can survive in high temperature as well,” said Vijay Angadi, a post-graduate in Agriculture Studies.

He suggested that people interested in earning money by selling dragon fruit can take up cultivation on the terrace. “On the roof of a house built on a 30x40 sqft area, one can grow 30 plants. Within two years, one gets the yield and can earn up to ₹30,000 a year, depending on the price in the market. Besides this, the grower can also sell plants. It adds to the family income,” he said.

As a programme executive with All India Radio, Mr. Angadi has produced hundreds of programmes for radio on farming. He has inspired many people in Hassan to take up terrace farming.

“I have around 100 pots on my terrace. I grow vegetables, green leaves and fruits in my garden without using chemicals,” he said.