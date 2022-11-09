Draft voters’ list released 

The Chamarajanagar district administration on Wednesday released the draft voters’ list and has urged the public to file their objections or seek rectification before December 8. Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh said as per the list there are 8,35,854 voters in the district and the voters may file their objections or seek corrections if any with the booth-level officers or tahsildar. The final voters’ list will be published on January 5, 2023. Those who have completed 18 years but their names have been left out may obtain Form 6 and submit it to the authorities for inclusion in the list or also get their names included through voter helpline app.

ADVERTISEMENT