Draft voter list published in Yadgir for public information

October 27, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - YADGIR

In view of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, a draft list of voters in all Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district has been published for public information, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday after chairing a meeting of leaders of registered national and State-level political parties, Ms. Susheela said that the draft list of voters has been published in the Assembly constituencies, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Tahsildar offices and the office of the Assistant Registrar of voters as per a direction issued by the Election Commission.

She said that voters can check their names in the list by visiting the website, http://ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in and yadgiri.nic.in and also, the Facebook account of the Deputy Commissioner, dcydg123@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

New voters should register their names by submitting Form 6. They can also submit Form 7 to remove their names in case of transfer or death of family members and Form 8 for any other corrections.

Voters can submit these forms to the polling station officer till December 9, 2023 and the final list of the voters will be published on January 5, 2024 after scrutiny of such forms, she said.

The number voters in the four Assembly constituency in the district as per draft voter list is as follows: Shorapur 2,76,931 (1,39,882 male and 1,37,049 female), Shahapur 2,40,790 (1,20,816 male and 1,19,974 female), Yadgir 2,40,155 (1,19,757 male and 1,20,398 female) and Gurmitkal 2,50,240 (1,24,832 male and 1,25,408 female). And, the total number of voters is 10,08,116 (5,05,287 male and 5,02,829 female).

The district has a total of 1,134 polling stations and of these, 317 are in Shorapur followed by 265 in Shahapur, 268 in Yadgir and 284 in Gurmitkal.

The general public can use Voter Helpline App to verify, include and remove their names from the list. The Deputy Commissioner also said that new voters can receive their EPICs during the National Voters Day on January 25, 2024.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Tahsildar (Election) Santoshi Rani and political party leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.