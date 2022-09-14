Draft seat matrix for engineering and architecture courses released

Staff Reporter September 14, 2022 23:06 IST

The State government has released a draft seat matrix for engineering (1,15,945 seats) and architecture courses (2,296 seats) for the academic year 2022-23.

A total of 74,872 seats are available in private colleges, 5,140 seats in government colleges, 3,200 in aided college, 8,910 seats in minority institutions, 17,160 seats in private universities, 2,040 in engineering deemed universities. Apart from this 4,623 seats have been earmarked for supernumerary quota. Of this, 53,108 seats have been declared government quota seats and 58,214 seats provided for private management quota. Owing to three new government engineering colleges, the government quota of engineering seats has increased by 672 seats compared to 2021-22.

A total of 2,296 architecture seats are available for 2022-23. While 38 seats are available in government colleges, 1,890 seats in private colleges and 300 seats in private universities. Of these, 1,015 seats have been declared government quota seats and 1,213 seats have been given to private management quota. A total of 68 seats have been earmarked for diploma quota (5%).