Draft rules propose slashing legal age for buying liquor to 18 from 21

January 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

If the draft published to change the current Excise rules in Karnataka are finalised, the legal age for purchase of liquor could be reduced from 21 to 18 shortly.

Proposing changes to the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967, the Finance Department published the draft rules on January 10 and invited objections from the public that can be filed within 30 days.

Committee’s recommendation

“Since the age for a person to be eligible to vote in the country is 18 years, the age for consuming liquor has also been proposed to be brought down to 18,” Excise sources said, adding that a committee set up under retired bureaucrat V. Yashwanth had recommended changes to various rules.

“Industry bodies had also raised, several times in the past, the issue of reducing the age. Many States have in the past reduced the legal age for purchase and consumption of alcohol to 18,” the sources said.

Industry sources said that though the current legislation had explicitly banned persons below the age of 21 from consuming liquor in the bar, the law had been seldom used. They welcomed the reduction of the age limit.

“There was an ambiguity about the age for consumption of liquor in the Excise Act and rules. The amendment to rules will be addressed through the changes. However, 21 is still the age limit for conducting liquor business in the State,” Excise Department sources said.

Among others, the government has proposed amendments to the Karnataka Excise (Sale of Indian and Foreign Liquors) Rules, 1968, Karnataka Excise (Brewery) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, Karnataka Excise (Excise Duties and Fees) Rules, 1968, and Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967, under the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965.

Distance from highways

The sources said that the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967, was also being amended to add provisions that were part of the earlier Supreme Court orders of prohibiting liquor vending units on the highways in 2016. It prohibits liquor vends from within 500 metres from the edge of the highway in places that do not fall under corporation, municipality, town panchayat and gram panchayat where the population exceeds 5,000.

The court’s modified order of prohibiting liquor vends to 220 metres in urban areas and places with population of more than 5,000 had also been added.

For microbreweries

Meanwhile, the State government has also proposed amendment to the Karnataka Excise (Brewery) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, fixing excise duty on the production of beer manufactured in the microbrewery.