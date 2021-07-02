Draft reservation for Mysuru ZP constituencies announced

Mysuru

02 July 2021 20:46 IST

Seven days’ time has been given for submitting objections, if any

About three months after the number of Zilla Panchayat constituencies in Mysuru district rose from 49 to 53 in a delimitation exercise, the State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the draft notification on reservation for the constituencies and invited objections for the same.

According to the draft notification dated July 1, seven days’ time has been given for submitting objections, if any, to the reservations announced. The objections will have to be submitted to the Secretary, SEC, First Floor, KSCMF building, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, along with relevant documents before July 8.

An official in Mysuru Zilla Panchayat said the reservations will be finalised if there are no objections. The draft notification on the reservation of Zilla Panchayat constituencies in available on the website of Karnataka State Election Commission.

However, there is no mention of elections for the Zilla Panchayat even though its term lapsed more than a month ago. Administrators have been appointed for various Zilla Panchayat constituencies.

During the previous elections held in 2016, the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat had thrown up a hung house with Congress bagging 22 seats, followed by JD(S), which won 18 seats, and BJP winning 8 seats while one seat had been bagged by an independent.

Former President of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Parimala Shyam said the number of voters had come down marginally in some constituencies due to the delimitation, which has also come about after creation of new taluks of Saligrama and Sargur in Mysuru district.

Though the government is not in favour of holding elections to Zilla Panchayats and other local bodies till this year end by when it hopes the COVID-19 situation comes under control, the political parties are keenly looking forward to the local body elections, where a good performance will give them a head-start to the next Assembly elections due in 2023.