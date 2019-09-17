Draft plan ready for underground drainage system work

A ₹ 430-crore draft plan to implement a comprehensive underground drainage system covering the entire city of Hubballi-Dharwad has been prepared and efforts would be made to implement this project under the Union government’s Amrut Yojna, Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a stationary compactor station at Indira Nagar here on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that despite witnessing considerable growth over the years, the city does not have a proper underground drainage system and this shortfall should be addressed on priority basis.

Mr. Shettar pointed out that residential and commercial areas have come in several areas in the recent times. However, most of the areas such as those in the surroundings of the international airport in Hubballi and several areas in Dharwad have no underground drainage network. Besides, several areas in the old city were not properly connected with the existing system as house-to-house connectivity is yet to be completed.

As a result, the expected quantity of drainage water was not collected at the treatment plant set up at Gabbur near here.

At present, the treatment plants received 40 MLD of drainage water per day for treatment and this quantity is not enough compared to the entire quantity of drainage water generated everyday in the city, he said.

Further, Mr. Shettar said that considering the growth and future expansion of the city, the task of having a proper underground drainage system needs to be completed on priority basis. “Therefore, after the BJP government came to power in the State, I have directed the officials of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) to prepare a comprehensive report in this connection. The officials have finalised the draft policy. A detailed project report will be prepared and Cabinet approval will be taken for this project shortly. Afterwards, efforts will be made to include this project under the Amrut Yojna,” he added.

Solid waste

About solid waste management in the city, Mr. Shettar said that a ₹ 60.14-crore project to set up six stationary compactor stations was being implemented in the city. The Union government has contributed 35 % of the total cost (₹ 21 crore), the State’s share is 11.67 % (₹ 7 crore) and the balance 53.33 per cent (₹ 32 crore) is being contributed by Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC).

The works of two such stations — one each in Indira Nagar and Unkal — have been completed and they were made functional today. The civil works on the remaining four stations proposed to be set up at Bengeri and Nandini Layout in Hubballi and Kalyan Nagar and Sadhankeri in Dharwad are under progress. The stationary compact station set up at Kalyan Nagar would start functioning on an experimental basis shortly. A total of 27 compactors and seven huck loads have been bought for use at these stations, he said.

Moreover, the works on the windrow composting units of 300 TDP capacity at the solid waste treatment unit in Hubballi and 150 TDP capacity at the solid waste management unit in Dharwad are under progress and they would be made functional on an experimental basis in the first week of November. Besides, the works under scientific land filling scheme on Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Council property located at Shivalli village on the outskirts of the city is under tendering and they would be launched shortly, Mr. Shettar said.

Mr. Shettar, meanwhilem expressed regret over a section of residents opposing setting up of these stations in their areas mainly owing to lack of proper knowledge.

“The residents of Nandini Layout are opposing setting up such a station in their area fearing augmentation of pollution. However, the residents should understand that these stations are being set up not to collect garbage but to segregate garbage collected from their respective jurisdiction to save time. At present, tippers engaged in door-to-door collection of garbage are taking them to the dumping yard and it is time consuming. Hence, it was decided to set up these stations so that the specific number of tippers bring garbage here and transport it to the dumping yard through compactors. People should have better understanding of such facilities and cooperate with the municipal administration to implement sanitation and cleanliness projects effectively,” he said.

Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Abbayya Prasad presided over the function. Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, HDMC Commissioner Suresh Itnal and others were present.