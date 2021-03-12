Draft of 2021-26 mining policy is ready, says Minister Nirani

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani said on Friday that the draft of new mining policy for 2021-26 was ready and would be finalised within a month. He said the policy aimed to help small-time mine operators and boost mining operations in a systematic and rational manner.

Speaking at a review meeting of various departments, including the Department of Mines and Geology, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad, he said that the new policy would be along the lines of the Union government’s National Mineral Policy.

Mr. Nirani said that a single-window clearance system would be introduced to clear applications pertaining to grant of mining/quarry leases and crusher licences in a time-bound manner.

The Minister said that the new policy would also address region-specific issues and improve ease of doing business. This apart, mining adalats would be held to look into the grievances of applicants, he said.

He said that the district had 136 quarries and 62 stone crushing units. “In order to ensure safety and avoid accidents while using explosives, the owners of the quarries and crushers have been asked to deposit the explosives with the police and take them when required.”

Mr. Nirani said that while obtaining explosives licence was compulsory, the crusher owners had raised objections to the mandatory period of 90 days for issuance of license. In order to overcome the problem, it has been suggested to have a tie-up with existing licence-holders and continue operations. However, they would have to give an undertaking for the purpose, he said.

Training

Mr. Nirani said the department would hold special training programmes and workshops on the scientific way of mining for those engaged in the industry. Mines and Geology officials and other stakeholders too would be given such training, he said.

The Minister also said that the government would soon set up a school of mining to impart education on mining operations. He had earlier met members of the Dharwad Crusher Owners and Stone Quarry Owners’ Association, who shared their grievances with him.