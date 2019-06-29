Draft NEP’s reforms on examination system welcomed

Bhamy V. Shenoy, activist and former president, Mysore Grahakara Parishat, has said that the draft National Education Policy (NEP) has made an important recommendation on bringing about reforms in the present examination system.

“Under the draft NEP, it has been recommended to replace public examinations with subject examinations when students are ready to take them. This can do away with the need for additional coaching, and classes will become more interesting where there will be increased interaction between teachers and students. This will put pressure on teachers to prepare better,” he explained.

The reforms can also result in less rote learning and ignite critical thinking in students, said Dr. Shenoy, who added that he had been propagating discontinuation of public examinations such as SSLC and PU in various seminars and workshops he attended in recent years for improving the education system.

Unfortunately, the draft NEP’s recommendation on the reforms has not got the attention it deserves and educationists have not highlighted the critical importance of doing away with public examinations, he said.

Aptitude tests

Dr. Shenoy said public examinations for SSLC and PU should be replaced by scholastic aptitude tests and continuous evaluations at each school. “This way, over-emphasis on examinations, the resulting suicides by youth over failures and the need for expensive coaching can be eliminated,” he argued in a press release here.

“From the first day itself, teachers emphasise on securing high marks in public examinations. When most of the developed world has given up on such a system, we in India are unable to reform or drop it. We need to drop the public examination system and move over to a more student and learning-oriented system,” he suggested.