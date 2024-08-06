GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Draft Bill on jobs for locals: Karnataka High Court dismisses petition terming it as premature  

Published - August 06, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the High Court of Karnataka.

A view of the High Court of Karnataka. | Photo Credit:

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday dismissed a PIL petition which had questioned the legality of the proposed Bill to reserve jobs for locals in private business establishments and industries, while terming the petition as premature.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Amrithalakshmi R., a chartered accountant and a resident of Bilekahalli in Bengaluru.

The petitioner had questioned the constitutional validity of the proposed draft Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, which was cleared by the State Cabinet and later withheld from being tabled in the legislature following opposition from industry leaders.

The proposed law mandates 50% reservation in managerial positions and 70% in the non-managerial category for local candidates in private firms and establishments.

Earlier case

It was pointed out in the petition that the government should not be allowed to proceed with the Bill as a similar enactment passed by the Haryana State government was struck down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

However, the Bench termed the petition as premature as the proposal has not yet resulted in a law and it cannot be compared with the Haryana’s case, where the court had interfered as the law was enacted.

