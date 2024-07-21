GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Draft Bill on job reservation for locals to be discussed in Cabinet on July 22

There was a backlash from the industry after a draft Bill was approved, forcing the govt. to put it on hold

Updated - July 21, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, some days ago, had said the quota issue would be discussed again and a final decision would be taken after it.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, some days ago, had said the quota issue would be discussed again and a final decision would be taken after it. | Photo Credit: file photo

The State Cabinet that is meeting on Monday is likely to again discuss the proposed legislation to reserve jobs for locals in the private sector.

There was a backlash from industry leaders and bodies after a draft Bill on job reservation for locals was approved, forcing the government to put it on hold.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while maintaining that the draft Bill was being kept on hold, had said it would be discussed in the Cabinet again before a final decision was taken.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office told The Hindu that the draft Bill was expected to be extensively discussed in the Cabinet on Monday, and depending on the opinion received at the meeting a decision would be arrived at.

Asked if the Bill would be presented in the ongoing monsoon session of the State legislature, the sources said: “It all depends on what the Cabinet decides to do with the Bill. At this moment, it looks unlikely that it would be placed before the legislature.”

Sources in the Labour Department said they were not sure as to what discussion on the draft Bill would take place in the Cabinet.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 that mandated 70% of jobs in non-management cadre and 50% of jobs in management cadre for local candidates had been discussed in the Cabinet before being put on hold.

Ever since the Sarojini Mahishi Commission in 1986 recommended reservation for Kannadigas in private sector jobs, the issue has remained an emotional chord among the Kannadigas. Though the previous BJP government tried to bring changes to the Industrial Standing Order Rules in 2019, it refrained from setting a quota. It had told the industries to give priority to Kannadigas, citing language barriers resulting in industrial accidents.

Labour Department sources said that though industry leaders and bodies had criticised the draft Bill, there was nothing wrong in the provisions.

“We have provided flexibility in the reservation too. Are the industry leaders saying there is no talent in Karnataka that could fill the quota? The government is also aware that in a large number of industries, human resources department headed by people from other States have been preferring candidates from their own States, thus denying opportunities to local candidates. While the department is keen to secure the passage of the Bill, it will depend on the Cabinet’s decision on Monday”, the sources added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.