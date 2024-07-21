Draft Bill on job reservation for locals to be discussed in Cabinet on July 22

The State Cabinet that is meeting on Monday is likely to again discuss the proposed legislation to reserve jobs for locals in the private sector.

There was a backlash from industry leaders and bodies after a draft Bill on job reservation for locals was approved, forcing the government to put it on hold.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while maintaining that the draft Bill was being kept on hold, had said it would be discussed in the Cabinet again before a final decision was taken.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office told The Hindu that the draft Bill was expected to be extensively discussed in the Cabinet on Monday, and depending on the opinion received at the meeting a decision would be arrived at.

Asked if the Bill would be presented in the ongoing monsoon session of the State legislature, the sources said: “It all depends on what the Cabinet decides to do with the Bill. At this moment, it looks unlikely that it would be placed before the legislature.”

Sources in the Labour Department said they were not sure as to what discussion on the draft Bill would take place in the Cabinet.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 that mandated 70% of jobs in non-management cadre and 50% of jobs in management cadre for local candidates had been discussed in the Cabinet before being put on hold.

Ever since the Sarojini Mahishi Commission in 1986 recommended reservation for Kannadigas in private sector jobs, the issue has remained an emotional chord among the Kannadigas. Though the previous BJP government tried to bring changes to the Industrial Standing Order Rules in 2019, it refrained from setting a quota. It had told the industries to give priority to Kannadigas, citing language barriers resulting in industrial accidents.

Labour Department sources said that though industry leaders and bodies had criticised the draft Bill, there was nothing wrong in the provisions.

“We have provided flexibility in the reservation too. Are the industry leaders saying there is no talent in Karnataka that could fill the quota? The government is also aware that in a large number of industries, human resources department headed by people from other States have been preferring candidates from their own States, thus denying opportunities to local candidates. While the department is keen to secure the passage of the Bill, it will depend on the Cabinet’s decision on Monday”, the sources added.