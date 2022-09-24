Dr. Sadananda to inaugurate two-day ‘Open Day’ at CFTRI on Sept. 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Professor of Cardiology and Medical Superintendent, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru, will inaugurate the two-day Open Day celebrations to be held at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru at 10 a.m. on September 26.

The premier research institute will keep its doors open to the public on September 26 and 27. The entry is from the North Gate opposite Akashvani on KRS Road. Public can visit the Institute from 11 a.m. onwards on September 26 and from 10 a.m. onwards on September 27, said a statement from CFTRI. “The last entry would be at 5 p.m. on both days”, the statement added.

“We welcome every citizen in and around Mysuru and students to visit CSIR-CFTRI on these days. We will to disseminate knowledge in the area of food science and technology so as to enthuse the student fraternity,” CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh and Chief Scientist and Chairman of CFTRI Open Day H.S. Satish said in a statement.

This year’s Open Day at CFTRI is focussed on Food Technology-Industry Connect. Public can also see Mobile Food Processing Unit and some of the machines designed and developed at the Institute. “Visitors can also view Food expo consisting of stalls of CFTRI licensees who have taken technologies. On display will be research activities of R and D Departments of CSIR-CFTRI, especially related to central theme and entrepreneurship,” the statement added.