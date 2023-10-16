Dr. P.S. Shankar to get sixth honorary doctorate tomorrow

October 16, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Medical science teacher and emeritus professor of medicine P.S. Shankar will be conferred honorary doctorate by the University of Mysore during the 103rd annual convocation on the main campus on Wednesday.

According to a communiqué from Vice-Chancellor of the university N.K. Lokanath, the honorary doctorate is being given in recognition of Dr. Shankar’s rich contribution to the field of medicine and his accomplishments particularly in general medicine and chest diseases.

This is the sixth time that Dr. Shankar is being conferred with honorary doctorate after the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, NTR University of Health Sciences of Andhra Pradesh, Gulbarga University, Tumkur University and Kannada University of Hampi have done it in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow of Academy of Medical Sciences, American College of Chest Physicians, Royal College of Physicians and Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, Dr. Shankar has had the rare honour of receiving the prestigious Dr. B.C. Roy National Award twice.

A prolific writer of books on various aspects of medicine, both in English and Kannada, he has authored more than 250 books and has immensely contributed to popularising medical books in Kannada.

Dr. Shankar has won several recognitions and awards, including the Rajyotsava Award, and has been a professor of medicine for a record 61 years.

Besides writing and editing several textbooks in medicine, Dr. Shankar has been the editor of science journal Vignana Loka brought out by the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy for the last 17 years and also, editor of the journals of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, both in English and Kannada, for the last 13 years.

Dr. Shankar has had the honour of compiling the first-ever medical encyclopedia in Kannada brought out by Kannada University of Hampi. It may be mentioned that the second edition of the encyclopedia with additional and latest information pertaining to medicine is being brought out now. Dr. Shankar has also to his writing credit the Oxford English Medical Dictionary and English-Kannada Science Dictionary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.