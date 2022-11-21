Dr. P.S. Shankar selected for Dr. Jivraj Mehta Award

November 21, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Eminent physician P.S. Shankar from Kalaburagi has been nominated for the Dr. Jivraj Mehta Award 2022.

The Jivraj Mehta Award, named after Gujarat’s first Chief Minister, is the highest award in the medical field. It was launched by the Union government in 2015.

The award will be presented during the inauguration of the 78th annual conference of the Association of Physicians of India (APICON) in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2023. The award carries an all-inclusive honorarium of a gold medal along with a citation.

Dr. Shankar is two-time winner of the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award. He is also the recipient of the Silver Jubilee Research Award of the Medical Council of India.

The physician has been honoured with several awards for his contribution in popularising medical education through his books in Kannada and English.