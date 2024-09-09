Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratisthan invites applications from poor students for medical scholarship

Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratisthan has invited applications from eligible students who have joined MBBS course in 2024-25 for monthly scholarship of ₹1,500 provided till the end of their course for a period of 54 months.

Secretary of the pratisthan Narendra Badasheshi has in a release here stated that students joining MBBS course starting November 2024 are eligible to apply for scholarship provided by the pratisthan.

Every year, the pratisthan provides a monthly scholarship to 10 meritorious students. For the last 22 years, the pratisthan has been providing scholarship to meritorious students pursuing medical courses.

Prof. Badasheshi said that students from economically backward and poor families from rural areas and who have pursued their education in Kannada medium will be given preference at the time of selection for providing scholarship.

The scholarship will be provided only to students hailing from Karnataka.

Interested applicants should in their own handwriting explain the economic backwardness of their families in a foolscap sheet and submit it along with the prescribed application for the scholarship.

The prescribed application can be downloaded from official website of the pratisthan, www.psshankarpratistan.in, and send it by post to the pratisthan before October 10.

Along with the application, students should send photocopies of their PU and NEET marks card. They can either send their applications through their college principals or themselves directly. Students can call Ph: 9448813514, 9480149723 for further details or any clarifications.

The applications should be addressed to Narendra Badsheshi, secretary, Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratisthan, House No-11-23-#, Khuba Plot, Kalaburagi 585102.