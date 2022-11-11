Dr. P.S. Shankar Prathisthan invites applications for MBBS scholarship

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
November 11, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr.P.S. Shankar Pratishthan has invited applications from poor and meritorious medical students who joined courses this academic year for monthly scholarship till the end of their course from 2022 to 2027.

Secretary of the pratishthan Narendra Badasheshi in a release on Friday said the pratisthan provides a scholarship of ₹1,500 for select students every month till the completion of the course (54 months). Students pursuing first-year MBBS are eligible to apply.

The pratishthan has instituted the scholarship in the name of medical teachers. Only students admitted under the government quota were eligible for availing of the scholarship.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates can download the applications through www.psshankarprathisthan.in and submit the applications with details, including photocopies of PUC and CET mark sheets, to Prof. Narendra Badasheshi, Secretary, P.S. Shankar Pratishthan, # 1-11-21-E, Khuba plot, Kalaburagi 585102 by November 30. For further details, contact 9448813514.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app