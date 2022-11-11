Dr. P.S. Shankar Prathisthan invites applications for MBBS scholarship

Dr.P.S. Shankar Pratishthan has invited applications from poor and meritorious medical students who joined courses this academic year for monthly scholarship till the end of their course from 2022 to 2027.

Secretary of the pratishthan Narendra Badasheshi in a release on Friday said the pratisthan provides a scholarship of ₹1,500 for select students every month till the completion of the course (54 months). Students pursuing first-year MBBS are eligible to apply.

The pratishthan has instituted the scholarship in the name of medical teachers. Only students admitted under the government quota were eligible for availing of the scholarship.

The candidates can download the applications through www.psshankarprathisthan.in and submit the applications with details, including photocopies of PUC and CET mark sheets, to Prof. Narendra Badasheshi, Secretary, P.S. Shankar Pratishthan, # 1-11-21-E, Khuba plot, Kalaburagi 585102 by November 30. For further details, contact 9448813514.