Dr. Paramesh selected for Dr. P.S. Shankar Vaidya Shri Award

December 22, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

H. Paramesh, a well-known paediatric pulmonologist, who has made significant contribution in the area of lung treatment in children, has been selected for the prestigious Dr. P.S. Shankar National Vaidya Shri Award.

In a media note released on Wednesday, Narendra Badasheshi and H. Veerabhadrappa, secretary and working president of Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratisthan, respectively, said that the award will be presented to Dr. Paramesh at a programme in Kalaburagi on January 1.

“Dr. Paramesh has contributed a lot to the area of treatment of lung diseases in children. He is also an internationally acclaimed environmentalist who has dedicated himself to the task of conservation of environment. With his Lake Side Centre For Health Promotion and Lakeside Education Trust, Dr. Paramesh has, for the last three decades, been involved in spreading health awareness and imparting quality health education among the people,” Mr. Badasheshi and Mr. Veerabhadrappa said in the note.

As per information provided by Mr. Badasheshi, Dr. Paramesh was the chairman of a committee that the government had formed for controlling H1N1 disease and worked as visiting professor on climate change at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, apart from holding office as a member of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

“Dr. Paramesh has worked as a visiting professor in various institutions in many countries, including the United States, Nepal, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy. He was chairman of H1N1 Control Core Committee constituted by the State government. He was the founder-chairman of IAP Environment Child Health Group, Paediatric Allergy Association of India and Allergy and Immunology of Indian Academy of Paediatrics. His work was instrumental in the Supreme Court decrees to tackling air pollution in major cities,” Mr. Badasheshi and Mr. Veerabhadrappa said.