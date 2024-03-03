Dr. Manjunath urges govt., UGC to provide grants for research in varsities

March 03, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Eminent cardiologist and former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Dr. C.N. Manjunath on Sunday expressed concern over research taking a backseat due to paucity of funds in almost all universities and urged the State government and the UGC for allocating sufficient funds for research activities.

Allocation of funds for research activities in universities is least in India compared to the rest of the world, he maintained.

In his address at the 104th convocation of the University of Mysore at the iconic Crawford Hall here, Dr. Manjunath said no progress, no innovation, and no new thoughts can happen without research. Research is the lifeline for discoveries and innovations otherwise the learning process will stagnate.

Observing that degrees without culture, wisdom and social commitment have no meaning, the eminent cardiologist said it is as good as sewage water. Empathy, Education, Energy, Environment and Entrepreneurship are crucial for the country’s growth.

Digi Tech and Social media

Talking about digital technology and the upgradation of social media, he said they have revolutionised the dissemination of knowledge and thoughts. “But it is also true that it is a double-edged weapon. We can have the entire world in our hand through a mobile phone or a smartphone. Today, we are talking about 3G/4G facilities. These ‘Gs’ have nothing new. The first ‘G’ is Guru, the second ‘G’ is God, the third ‘G’ is Guide and of course the fourth ‘G’ is Google,” he stated, during his address.

Health and Fitness for Youth

Dr. Manjunath advised the youth to focus on their health and physical activity as one of the major problems in our society nowadays is lack of confidence and an increase in mental stress among young people. Youth in the age group of 17 to 40 years are at risk of developing blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, screen addiction etc.

“In the past, children were bringing their parents to the hospitals. Now parents are bringing their children to hospitals,” he said, while advising them to stay away from junk foods, and bad friendships, and adopt good healthy habits. Eat more fruits, and veggies with less fat, sugar, and salt.

Honorary doctorate

On the occasion, Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot, who presided over the convocation, conferred the honorary doctorate on former Chief Minister and former Union Minister S.M. Krishna, former international cricketer Javagal Srinath, former Minister and educationist M.R. Seetharam and Sanskrit scholar Bhashyam Swami. Mr. Srinath, who was conferred the doctorate last year, received the honour now as he could not make it to the previous convocation.

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar graced the occasion.

Vice-chancellor N.K. Lokanath, Registrar V.R. Shylaja, and Registrar (Evaluation) K.M. Mahadevan were present.

In total, 32,249 candidates received degrees at the convocation. They include 19,992 women and 12,227 men. Gold medals and cash prizes were presented to meritorious students. Meghana H.S. bagged the highest 15 gold medals and five cash prizes for M.Sc Chemistry. Students winning multiple medals received loud applause from the audience. Most gold medals were won by the female students.