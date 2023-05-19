HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Bhujang Shetty passes away

May 19, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Bhujang Shetty

Dr. Bhujang Shetty | Photo Credit: File Photo

Noted ophthalmologist K. Bhujang Shetty, 69, passed away in the city on Friday evening. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Friday evening and passed away at a private hospital in Yeshwanthpur, sources said. 

Dr. Bhujang Shetty was the Chairman of Narayana Netralaya, a super specialty eye hospital in Rajajinagar. He was a close relative of Dr. Devi Shetty, a noted cardiac surgeon and Founder of Narayana Health.  

Dr. Shetty is an alumnus of Bangalore Medical College where he did his undergraduate medical course in 1978 and did his ophthalmology residency in Minto Ophthalmic Hospital in 1982, following which he started his practice at a small clinic in the 1980s to grow it into Narayana Netralaya, a premiere super specialty eye hospital of the State. 

He also was an evangelist for eye donation in the State. He was successful in roping in Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar for the cause in 1994 and started Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank, following a pledge by the cine star to donate his eyes after his death. The eye bank has been successful in providing vision for thousands of people. The family donated the eyes of both Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar after their deaths to the eye bank. 

Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah tweeted his condolences and said: “He had helped lakhs of people gain vision and was light to their families”. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar called him “one of the best doctors of the State” and said he had a long-term vision and pro-actively created awareness about health among people.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.