Dr Appa honoured with Chenna Renuka Basava Prashasti

Dr Sharnbaswappa Appa being presented the prestigious Chenna Renuka Basava Prashasti for 2022 in Kalaburagi on Sunday by Sri Chennabasaveshwara Samsthan of Harkud, Bidar. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Dr Sharnbaswappa Appa, eighth Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan and Chancellor of Sharnbasva University, was presented the prestigious Chenna Renuka Basava Prashasti for the year 2022 here on Sunday.

The award instituted by the Sri Channabasaveshwara Samsthan at Harkud in Bidar district carries a cash award of ₹1 lakh, 20 grams of gold, a citation and a plaque. Thousands of devotees of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan and Sri Channabasaveshwara Samsthan were present.

Every year, this award is given to well-known social activists, writers, poets and musicians and some of the winners of this award include noted writer Sangamesh Savadattimath, Hindustani vocalist Sangeeta Katti, renowned fine art exponent J.S. Khanderao, writer Dodda Rangegowda and others.

Presenting the award to the octogenarian and visionary educationist Dr Appa, chief of the Sri Channabasaveshwara Samsthan Dr Chennaveera Shivacharya Swami said that it was a small recognition for the great work in the field of education and social service by Dr Appa.

The contribution of Dr Appa in the field of education and empowerment of educationally deprived sections of society in Kalyana Karnataka remains unmatched, he added.

Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dr Dakshayini S. Appa, Secretary of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh, Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Dr Niranjan V. Nisty and political leaders were present.