Dr. Ambedkar’s ideology has not yet reached some sections of society: Priyank

KPCC spokespersons and MLA Priyank Kharge has said that the ideology and philosophy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has not yet reached some sections of the society.

Inaugurating the statue of Dr. Ambedkar and Buddha at Bhimalli village in Kalaburagi district on Saturday, Mr. Kharge said that even after 131 years the views of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution have not reached the people and they had not yet understood the benefits of a democratic set up.

Mr. Kharge called upon people to imbibe Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals and contribute towards building a strong and prosperous society. He criticised the Raichur District Principle and Sessions Judge [Mallikarjun Gowda] who allegedly ordered the removal of Ambedkar’s photo during celebration of Republic Day on court premises.