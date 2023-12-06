Dr. Ambedkar’s death anniversary celebrated across North Karnataka

December 06, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Belagavi

B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary or Mahaparinirvana Divas was observed across North Karnataka on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Speaker U.T. Khader, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi and Sharan Prakash Patil, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok and others, paid their respects and others garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, ZP CEO Harshal Boyer, SP Bheema Shankar Guled and others were present.

Officers of the district administration paid respects to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in Vijayapura. Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan, ZP CEO Rahul Sindhe, SP Hrishikesh Sonawane, and others garlanded the statue at Ambedkar Circle.

Some Buddhist monnks, additional DC Mahadev Murgi, assistant commissioner Basanneppa Kalashetty, Pundalik Manavar, officer of the Social Welfare Department and others were present.

Resourcepersons gave lectures on the life and contribution of the chairman of the Constitution drafting committee.

Various cultural programmes were held.