Dr. Ambedkar Odu organised in Belagavi

“The Constitution of India provides us with broad guidelines of a moral and virtuous life. Let us hope that the spirit of the Constitution guides us into the future,” Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary, said in Belagavi on Wednesday. She was speaking after inaugurating the `Dr Ambedkar Odu’ programme, organised as part of Dr. Ambedkar death anniversary celebrations in the Suvarna Soudha.

“We the citizens of this country should adopt the ideals of the Constitutions including the promise we made to ourselves of building a socialist, secular democratic republic. The country will progress in all fronts if the youth adopt the ideals of the Constitution,’‘ she said.

“We are suffering from several social evils like lack of access to higher education to women, child marriage and malnutrition. All of us should strive towards eradicating these evils,” she said.

“Today’s youth has diverse interests like sports, arts, music and literature. They are busy in inculcating various co-curricular skills. However, they should make informed choices about their career and contribute towards nation building,” she said.

She distributed certificates to school and college students who had participated in Dr Ambedkar Odu programmes held in the region.

Rajashree Jainapur, registrar, Rani Channamma university, Vidyavati Bhajantri, Deputy Director of Kannada and Culture, students of various schools and colleges were present.

