Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital comes to Dharwad

HUBBALLI

14 October 2020 19:18 IST

A road show aimed at creating awareness on eye-related issues and also on eye donation marked the inauguration of the hi-tech Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Dharwad on Tuesday.

While Chairman of VRL Group of Companies and former MP Vijay Sankeshwar inaugurated Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R. Dileep and Superintendent of Police of Dharwad district Vartika Katiyar flagged off the road show.

Inaugurating the hospital, Mr. Vijay Sankeshwar said that because of lack of awareness, many lose vision even when there were facilities available to treat eye diseases. Early diagnosis could save one’s vision, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

President (Operations) of Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals Harish Trivedi said that the new facility would provide high quality eye care service to patients. He said that around 80 % of visual impairment in India was either preventable or curable and preventable blindness could be eradicated if more people came forward to pledge their eyes.

Joint Medical Directors Srikrishna Nadagouda and Ravi Nadgir and Senior Consultant Sharayu Tavagere briefed about the facilities available at the hospital.