DPUE launches career guidance programme

The Department of Pre University Education (DPUE) on Saturday launched career guidance and counselling cells (CGCC) in government colleges to give students in government colleges an edge over their peers in private colleges.

The initiative, which will be rolled out the next academic year, will offer professional guidance to students and help them choose careers and courses they wish to enrol in after graduation.

The programme was launched in co-ordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Selected lecturers from each institution will be trained to offer vocational guidance. To begin with, career counselling cells will be established in 50 government PU Girls Colleges from the coming academic year. Two lecturers who have been already selected from each college for the requisite training.

Over the next three years, the programme will be rolled out across all the PU colleges in the State, said C. Shikha, Director, DPUE.

Students will be given information about higher education courses available to them as well and vocational courses. They will also have access to information on scholarships, employability and entrance exams. Parents, too, will be counselled on the importance of their children continuing with their education.

“Some parents in rural areas may not be keen on sending children for higher education. This programme will act as an intervention in such cases,” Ms. Shikha said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Anantkumar Hegde, who flagged off the programme, urged counsellors to help the students embrace their individuality instead of following the ‘one rule fits all’ career counselling process. It is important to understand that each student has a different personality, he said.

Clement Chauvet, Chief- Skills and Business Development, UNDP added that one of the main objectives of this programme was to increase the employability of women. Guest lectures and internships, which will be part of the career guidance programme, will give students insight and experience in various fields.