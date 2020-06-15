DPUE gears up for II PU English exam

The II pre-university (II PU) English exam to be held on June 18 will be the first State-level exam after Karnataka went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to become a test case for future exams, including SSLC examination.

A total of 5.95 lakh students will appear for the II PU exam in 1,016 exam centres across the State. The Department of Pre-University Education said instructions had been given to create new additional exam centres wherever needed, to ensure social distancing.

A total of 18,524 students who were staying in college hostels and are now back in their hometowns have sought a change in their exam centres. Students are to download additional admission ticket from the department website and carry it along with the hall ticket issued earlier to the new exam centres, a release said.

If for some technical reason, a new centre is not allotted or the student is unable to reach the newly allotted centre, they can still write their exam in the old centre. Meanwhile, 1,889 students will arrive from out of the State to write the exam and they have been given centres of their choice, especially in border districts, the release added.

The department has already sanitised all 1,016 exam centres and thermal screening will be carried out at the centres.

Those unwell or with some symptoms, will be made to sit in a separate room, arrangements for which have also been made. If a student is not able to write the exam due to COVID-19 related circumstances, they can take the upcoming supplementary exam as a regular student, the communiqué from the department said. Admission tickets can be used as a pass on all road transport corporation buses.

The department has also opened helplines at every district to counsel and guide students, teachers, and parents on issues related to the exam.