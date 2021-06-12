DPUE considering declaringII PU repeaters ‘pass’ this year

Govt. had first said that repeaters and private candidates will have to sit for exam

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is considering passing second pre-university (II PU) students who have registered for the 2021 examination as repeaters. These are candidates who had failed to clear the II PU board examination in the past.

Initially, the State government had announced that repeaters and private candidates would have to sit for an exam after the COVID-19 situation eased. This rule, however, is now under review, but only for repeaters.

The move comes after the department was flooded with calls from candidates and their parents questioning the government’s decision to pass only freshers without an examination. They argued that students, who would have otherwise failed to clear the board exam if it had been held, would be given a passing grade/score.

As many as 76,000 candidates had registered as repeaters for the 2021 examination. “We got calls from candidates who were repeaters saying that the rule was unfair. They pointed out that going by the pass percentages of previous years, around 40% of fresh candidates would not have cleared the II PU examination if it had been held. Many also threatened to seek legal recourse. Therefore, we are considering passing repeaters, too,” said a DPUE official.

Not all lecturers and principals are happy that the government is reconsidering its decision. Ninge Gowda A.H., president of the Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association, said that they were against the move to deem all repeaters as pass.

“It is an extraordinary situation this year and they have decided to declare all freshers as pass. These students have attended online classes and have appeared for some form of assessment. It is true that thousands of freshers also fail the examination. But the percentage of freshers failing the exam is far lower than the percentage of repeaters and private candidates failing the examination. If repeaters are also declared as pass, the sanctity of the examination and the teaching learning method is lost,” he said. Senior education officials in the department said that the 76,000 candidates who have registered as repeaters this year fall in different categories. “Some candidates will be those who failed in the 2019-2020 academic year and will want to appear for the examination again. Many had written the examination years ago and will be attempting again to clear it. So we have to decide on whether we will pass all the repeaters or declare only one category of them as pass,” the official added.

The department has already announced that 5.86 lakh candidates who have registered as freshers are deemed as pass candidates for the 2020-2021 academic year.