‘DPR preparation for tunnel road in Bengaluru on track’

January 26, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To find a permanent solution to the congestion in Bengaluru city, construction of tunnel roads at select places has been proposed, said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in his Republic Day address, adding that, “The process of preparation of Detailed Project Report with the help of international agency for construction of tunnel road of 2-km area has been initiated.”

It may be recalled here that this is part of tunnel road project for which Expression of Interest (EoM) was called to select companies. According to the office of the Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, nine companies have participated in the EoM and the process is still on to select one.

In his Republic Day speech, the Governor also referred to the launch of ₹2000 crore project for white topping of major roads. He praised the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ concept, particularly the initiative to seek advice from experts and the public for which more than 70,000 suggestions were collected and a committee has been set up to examine them.

CONNECT WITH US