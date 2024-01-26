GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘DPR preparation for tunnel road in Bengaluru on track’

January 26, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To find a permanent solution to the congestion in Bengaluru city, construction of tunnel roads at select places has been proposed, said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in his Republic Day address, adding that, “The process of preparation of Detailed Project Report with the help of international agency for construction of tunnel road of 2-km area has been initiated.”

It may be recalled here that this is part of tunnel road project for which Expression of Interest (EoM) was called to select companies. According to the office of the Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, nine companies have participated in the EoM and the process is still on to select one.

In his Republic Day speech, the Governor also referred to the launch of ₹2000 crore project for white topping of major roads. He praised the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ concept, particularly the initiative to seek advice from experts and the public for which more than 70,000 suggestions were collected and a committee has been set up to examine them.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.