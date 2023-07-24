DPR for PRASHAD scheme needs Chamundi Hills Development Authority’s nod, says H.K. Patil

July 24, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil on Monday, July 24, said the implementation of development works under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) will be taken up only after the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is cleared by the Chamundi Hills Development Authority.

While the DPR for works to be taken up atop Chamundi Hills under PRASHAD at a cost of ₹45 crore will be under preparation, Mr. Patil, who is also the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in the Congress government in the State, said he had discussed the projects to be taken up for development of Chamundi Hills with the officials.

Mr. Patil, who was speaking to reporters after visiting the hill shrine on Monday, said he would discuss with experts on the developmental components of the project before the DPR is readied.

He said the government will take up all necessary steps to make Chamundeshwari Temple, atop the hill, more attractive to the tourists and devotees. However, he said the religious and cultural identity of the hill shrine will not be compromised during the efforts to develop Chamundi Hills and Chamundeshwari Temple.

He said the government will suggest changes if any, before the DPR is finalised. The government will take a final decision assessing the preliminary report and the final draft of the DPR.

While the Centre had already given its administrative nod for implementing PRASHAD scheme atop Chamundi Hills, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the setting up of Chamundi Hills Development Authority while presenting the State Budget earlier this month.

The approval given by the Centre in June this year entails construction of toilet, block stone pillars, landscaping, cloak room, mandapa structure and its illumination etc., besides providing pilgrimage facilities near the statue of Mahishasura like a police booth, information kiosk, control room, seating arrangement for visitors, first aid facilities etc.

With regard to the complaints of absence of basic amenities at pilgrim centres in Karnataka, Mr. Patil said the number of people visiting pilgrim centres had shot up substantially after the implementation of Shakti – the free travel scheme for women in KSRTC buses.

The basic amenities at the pilgrim centres had become inadequate due to the sharp rise in the number of visitors. The government will soon take up a project to improve the basic amenities, including drinking water supply and toilet facilities, at the pilgrim centres, he assured.

To another question on the concern expressed over the increase in the number of structures atop Chamundi Hills, Mr. Patil said he will discuss the matter with the officials.