The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) wants to reopen upper primary classes (classes VI to VIII) immediately and start Vidyagama programme for lower primary classes (classes I to V).
Officials plans to bat for this at a meeting on Friday with the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). This decision was taken following representations from parents and school managements.
Schools in Karnataka have been reopening in a phased manner. While classes X and second-year pre-university began on January 1, classes IX and I PU began on February 1.
“We have not received any reports of spread of COVID-19 infection on school campuses. Therefore we will ask the committee to allow us to run classes for upper primary classes as well,” said V. Anbu Kumar, Commissioner for Public Instruction.
Several academicians have pointed out that the learning levels of students in primary classes have been adversely affected. Azim Premji University, on Wednesday, had released a field study stating that primary schools students not only missed out on regular curricular learning that they would have acquired had schools remained open, but were also ‘forgetting’ what they had learned the previous year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath