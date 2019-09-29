The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has ordered an inquiry into the alleged “leak” of the unused version of the question paper set for the graduate primary teachers’ examination from the strongroom in the office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Davangere. K.G. Jagadeesha, Commissioner for Public Instruction, said this would have no impact on the examination conducted recently. “But we have ordered an investigation as it is a serious security concern since the set of papers that was not used was leaked from the strongroom,” he said. The department also plans to lodge a police complaint and will ask the Superintendent of Police to conduct an investigation.
DPI orders inquiry into paper ‘leakage’
Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 4:04:47 AM
