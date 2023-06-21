DPI forms internal committee to resolve plaints on sexual harassment

June 21, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of Public Instruction has formed an internal complaints committee under the chairmanship of Rupashree, Joint Director, to receive and resolve complaints related to sexual harassment of women officers and staff working in the department.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has directed to form the internal grievance committee to address complaints received regarding incidents such as harassment, indecent behaviour, mental torture, malicious disruption of work and sexual harassment of colleagues working in the department.

Therefore, Vishal R., Commissioner of the department, has constituted the committee with Rupashree S., chairperson, senior assistant directors like Almas Parveen Taj, Prabha Alexander, Shaila, assistant director Shantala, and superintendent Venkataratna as members.

