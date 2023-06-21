HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DPI forms internal committee to resolve plaints on sexual harassment

June 21, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Public Instruction has formed an internal complaints committee under the chairmanship of Rupashree, Joint Director, to receive and resolve complaints related to sexual harassment of women officers and staff working in the department.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has directed to form the internal grievance committee to address complaints received regarding incidents such as harassment, indecent behaviour, mental torture, malicious disruption of work and sexual harassment of colleagues working in the department.

Therefore, Vishal R., Commissioner of the department, has constituted the committee with Rupashree S., chairperson, senior assistant directors like Almas Parveen Taj, Prabha Alexander, Shaila, assistant director Shantala, and superintendent Venkataratna as members.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.