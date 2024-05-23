ADVERTISEMENT

Downpour leaves roads flooded in Hubballi-Dharwad

Published - May 23, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The downpour in Hubballi and Dharwad on Thursday afternoon resulted in few low lying areas inundated and roads waterlogged causing hardships of the residents.

The Hindu Bureau

Dajibanpet locality in Hubballi was again flooded after a downpour on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The downpour in Hubballi and Dharwad on Thursday afternoon resulted in a few low-lying areas and roads flooded, causing hardships to residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Hubballi, the Dajibanpet locality again faced flooding after the downpour. The motorists had a tough time as the rains caused flooding. Despite claims by the municipal authorities about taking steps to resolve the issue, the residents continue to face the same problem after every downpour.

In Dharwad, the BRTS corridor was flooded near KMF, making it difficult for motorists.

Following a downpour, the BRTS corridor near KMF in Dharwad was flooded causing hardships to motorists. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The downpour, coupled with thunder and gutsy winds, resulted in a branch of a banyan tree falling on vehicles near the old city bus station in Dharwad. Relief workers from the municipal corporation and the Forest Department cleared branches to facilitate the movement of vehicles. A luggage van and two two-wheelers were damaged in the mishap.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The municipal corporation is yet to take measures to clear the choked drains in the twin cities. After the last downpour a couple of days ago, the Deputy commissioner of Dharwad had visited the affected areas directing officials to take requisite measures immediately.

Following a downpour, the BRTS corridor near KMF in Dharwad was flooded causing hardships to motorists. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US