Downpour leaves roads flooded in Hubballi-Dharwad

The downpour in Hubballi and Dharwad on Thursday afternoon resulted in few low lying areas inundated and roads waterlogged causing hardships of the residents.

Published - May 23, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Dajibanpet locality in Hubballi was again flooded after a downpour on Thursday.

Dajibanpet locality in Hubballi was again flooded after a downpour on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The downpour in Hubballi and Dharwad on Thursday afternoon resulted in a few low-lying areas and roads flooded, causing hardships to residents.

In Hubballi, the Dajibanpet locality again faced flooding after the downpour. The motorists had a tough time as the rains caused flooding. Despite claims by the municipal authorities about taking steps to resolve the issue, the residents continue to face the same problem after every downpour.

In Dharwad, the BRTS corridor was flooded near KMF, making it difficult for motorists.

Following a downpour, the BRTS corridor near KMF in Dharwad was flooded causing hardships to motorists.

Following a downpour, the BRTS corridor near KMF in Dharwad was flooded causing hardships to motorists. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The downpour, coupled with thunder and gutsy winds, resulted in a branch of a banyan tree falling on vehicles near the old city bus station in Dharwad. Relief workers from the municipal corporation and the Forest Department cleared branches to facilitate the movement of vehicles. A luggage van and two two-wheelers were damaged in the mishap.

The municipal corporation is yet to take measures to clear the choked drains in the twin cities. After the last downpour a couple of days ago, the Deputy commissioner of Dharwad had visited the affected areas directing officials to take requisite measures immediately.

