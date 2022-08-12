Downpour continues in Malnad region; schools remain shut

Special Correspondent Hassan:
August 12, 2022 22:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje visited Talagodu in Mudigere taluk, where two women had died in rain-related incident, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Several parts of the Malnad region reeived moderate to heavy rains on Friday. Schools remained closed in Mudigere and Sakaleshpur taluk due to incessant downpour. The road connectivity to many villages in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru has been affected badly.

Karnataka’s highest rainfall of 179.5 mm was recorded at Melinabesige in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga on the day.

Shivamogga district recorded an average rainfall of 38 mm on Friday, against the normal of 24. Hassan received 18 mm of rainfall against the normal of 7 mm. Many parts of Sakaleshpur received very heavy rains. Hettur village in the taluk recorded 130.55 of rainfall. Chikkamagaluru recorded 22 mm of rainfall against the normal of 17 mm. Banakal in Mudigere received 127 mm of rainfall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, on Friday, visited Talagodu village in Mudigere taluk, where two women had died after a tree fell on a house during heavy rains on Tuesday night. The minister said that the officers’ negligence in removing the trees that could damage properties was the cause of the incident. The officers had not taken action even after giving them suitable instruction, she said.

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy and others were present on the occasion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app