Downpour continues in Malnad region; schools remain shut

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje visited Talagodu in Mudigere taluk, where two women had died in rain-related incident, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several parts of the Malnad region reeived moderate to heavy rains on Friday. Schools remained closed in Mudigere and Sakaleshpur taluk due to incessant downpour. The road connectivity to many villages in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru has been affected badly.

Karnataka’s highest rainfall of 179.5 mm was recorded at Melinabesige in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga on the day.

Shivamogga district recorded an average rainfall of 38 mm on Friday, against the normal of 24. Hassan received 18 mm of rainfall against the normal of 7 mm. Many parts of Sakaleshpur received very heavy rains. Hettur village in the taluk recorded 130.55 of rainfall. Chikkamagaluru recorded 22 mm of rainfall against the normal of 17 mm. Banakal in Mudigere received 127 mm of rainfall.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, on Friday, visited Talagodu village in Mudigere taluk, where two women had died after a tree fell on a house during heavy rains on Tuesday night. The minister said that the officers’ negligence in removing the trees that could damage properties was the cause of the incident. The officers had not taken action even after giving them suitable instruction, she said.

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy and others were present on the occasion.