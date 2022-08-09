Downpour continues in Malnad region of Karnataka

August 09, 2022 20:54 IST

Locals worry as a few houses collapse and roads damaged

Heavy rains continued in the Malnad region on Tuesday, leaving the residents in many low-lying areas worried about their safety. A woman died as a wall of her house collapsed on her in Bhadravathi taluk on Monday night. Many houses are damaged, rendering the families roofless.

Melinabesige village in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga recorded Karnataka’s highest rainfall of 220.5 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. Banakal in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru recorded the second highest of 184 mm of rainfall. The Malnad region received an average of 47 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday, against the normal of 16 mm. Shivamogga district recorded an average rainfall of 71.3 mm against the normal of 16.9 mm. Chikkamagaluru recorded 41.1 mm of rainfall against the normal of 13.3 mm. And, Hassan recorded an average of 22.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 5.3 mm.

A portion of the road connecting Sringeri and Koppa developed cracks owing to heavy rains on Monday night. The motorists on the road and the local residents are worried about their safety. Vast tracts of agricultural and horticultural lands remain inundated. As rivers have swollen a large section of people, those who reside close to the river basin, are spending sleepless nights. Their dwelling places could be flooded at any time. Many residents on the bank of River Bhadra have appealed to Chikkamagaluru district administration for ensuring safety measures.

A house collapsed at Hadya village in Alur taluk in Hassan district. A woman and her children ran out of the house as the roof started crumbling down on Monday night.

Meanwhile, former minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, at a press conference in Hassan, demanded Hassan Deputy Commissioner convene a meeting of all legislators and officers to collect information about the damage caused due to the rains and submit a report to the State government. Disputing the DC’s assessment of loss to the tune of ₹450 crore, Mr. Revanna said the total loss in the district could be more than ₹750 crore.

“The government has released only ₹15 crore. However, it is insufficient considering the magnitude of loss suffered by people of the district,” he said.

Four persons suffer injuries

Four members of a family suffered injuries as a wall of their house collapsed during rains at Agasavalli in the early hours on Tuesday. The injured are undergoing treatment at Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Bibi Jan, Sadiq, Umar and Abdul were injured in the incident. Officers of the Revenue Department visited the spot on Tuesday.