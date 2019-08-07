Downpour continues in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan

Hundreds of people across Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts are worried as the downpour continued on Wednesday. Many villages have lost road and phone connectivity and power supply. Schools and colleges remained closed in rain-hit areas. Officers in both districts have kept control rooms open to receive calls.

The Hemavati, Tunga and Bhadra are in spate, submerging roads and bridges. Road connectivity between Kalasa and Horanadu, Balehonnur and Balehole, S.K. Border and Sringeri and other places is hit. Local officers told people not to venture into troubled areas.

Many residential localities in Mudigere, Sringeri, Koppa and N.R. Pura taluks are inundated. The APMC market in Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk resembled a swimming pool. A road bridge near Megur in Koppa taluk collapsed. The Hebbale bridge remained in water throughout the day affecting traffic between Kalasa and Horanadu.

Low-lying areas of Sakleshpur town were flooded owing to Hemavati being in spate. Hole Malleshwara temple on the banks is also flooded. Adjacent localities were also flooded, forcing residents to move. Many roads in rural areas of Sakleshpur and Alur taluks are said to have developed cracks. Residents of Hijjanahalli, where landslips occurred during the heavy rains, are worried as the locality has been receiving heavy rain.

In Hassan city too, many roads were inundated. A house at Chippanakatte partially collapsed. There were similar occurrences in Kotganahalli in Arkalgud and Belur taluks. Till late in the evening, there were reports of five houses being damaged by the rain. The inflow into the Hemavati reservoir has been on the rise. In the 24 hours till 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the total inflow was at the rate of 28,317 cusecs. Water level jumped to 2,899.77 ft against the FRL of 2,922 ft. The water available in the reservoir is 19.55 tmcft.

Residents asked to move

The Alur taluk administration has issued a warning to people living downstream of Vatehole reservoir to shift to safer locations stating that water could be released from the dam at any time. The inflow into the dam has been increasing in the last few days due to heavy rains in the catchment area. The water level in the dam built is reaching the maximum level, forcing the administration to release water. The dam is constructed across the Vatehole stream.

People seek help

Residents of villages in Hettur and Yeslur hoblis in Sakleshpur taluk, who witnessed landslips in their locality during the rains last year, are worried. For the last four days, the downpour has continued, forcing them to contact the administration for help. Residents of Hijjanahalli and Uchhangi and other villagers have told officers of cracks on roads nearby. They want the officers to take stock of the situation and shift them to safe places.

Holiday declared

Akram Pasha, Deputy Commissioner, Hassan, declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sakleshpur taluk and in Arehalli hobli of Belur taluk on Thursday. The institutes have to make up for the days lost by taking extra classes on the weekend or during the October holidays.

Similarly, Chikkamagaluru district has continued a holiday for schools and colleges in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Koppa, Sringeri and N.R. Pura taluks. Dr. Kumar, Additional DC, issued the order.

Vehicles prohibited

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has prohibited the movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat in view of the downpour in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham has issued the order prohibiting vehicles between 86 km and 99.3 km (Kottigehara) on NH 73 (old number 234). Those heading to Mangaluru from Mudigere have been advised to take an alternative route via Mudigere Handpost-Jannapura-Anemahal-Shiradi Ghat.

The officer took this decision following reports of landslips along the Charmadi Ghat stretch of the road. The Dc of Dakshina Kannada has also issued a similar order with respect to the stretch in that district.