ADVERTISEMENT

Downloading of CET 2024 admission tickets enabled in Karnataka

April 04, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

All those who have applied for CET-24 have been informed to download their admission ticket

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of students queuing up outside a CET exam centre in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has enabled downloading of admission tickets for the CET 2024, which is scheduled on April 18 and 19.

Applicants should click on the UGCET-24 link on the KEA website and enter their application number, name and date of birth to download admission tickets, S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA informed on April 3.

About 3.28 lakh candidates have applied for the CET-24 exam, which is the gateway for various professional courses, including engineering. All those who have applied have been informed to download their admission ticket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US