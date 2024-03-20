Down syndrome awareness programme held at AIISH in Mysuru

March 20, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, in collaboration with Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) on Wednesday organised a programme to observe ‘World Down Syndrome Day’ on its premises. The programme was organised with the objective of celebrating achievements made by people with Down syndrome. The programme also highlighted the antenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome - what parents should know.

Mothi S.N., State president, IAP, inaugurated the programme in the presence of specialists in the field. AIISH director M. Pushpavathi was present.

Anusha Raj K., consultant pediatric neurologist and development pediatrician, AIISH and MCNRC, who spoke on Down syndrome awareness, said no treatment specifically targeting Down syndrome has been approved. Increasing knowledge of the genetic landscape, improved rodent and human model systems, and the development of treatments for specifically targeting genes and mechanisms promise enhanced discovery of treatments.

She said interventions for children with Down syndrome involve assistive devices – any type of material, equipment, tool or technology that enhances learning or makes tasks easier to complete. Individuals with Down syndrome are at increased risk of common autoimmune diseases compared with the general population owing to dysregulation in specific pathways.

The programme discussed neuro-developmental outcomes and co-morbidities in Down syndrome. Feeding problem among children with Down syndrome was also discussed.

Prashanth M.R., president, IAP, Mysuru branch, and others were invited to deliver talks.

