Doubting govt. data on COVID-19 death toll, Congress seeks audit

Accusing the BJP government in the State of ‘misrepresenting’ actual number of deaths due to COVID-19, the Congress in Mysuru on Thursday demanded that the government come clean on the fatalities by carrying out a death audit during the second wave in the State.

Party spokesperson M. Lakshmana, quoting some unconfirmed data on the COVID-19 deaths, maintained that nearly one lakh people in the State have succumbed to the contagion but the government’s figures on the death toll were altogether different. “In Mysuru alone, one of the worst affected districts in the State, the number of deaths exceeded the government’s records.”

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that the Mysuru district administration was delaying reporting of COVID-19 deaths and the previous deaths recorded as backlog fatalities were now being reported and added to the bulletins causing panic among worried Mysureans.

Citing an example, Mr. Lakshmana said when there were zero deaths on June 16 and 17, the daily health bulletins showed 28 and 26 deaths respectively and they were said to be “backlog deaths”. “Why are the deaths not being reported daily and what’s the reason for delaying reporting of deaths,” he asked.

Delta Plus variant

He urged the district administration to bring out details on the emergence of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in Mysuru with contradictory reports and statements on its discovery. “We need to know whether the contacts of the Delta Plus infected person were being properly monitored and what steps have been taken to prevent its spread as the variant is considered deadlier.”

Mr. Lakshmana took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on the vaccination certificate. The vaccines are being given free from the taxpayers’ money and not by the Centre or the BJP money, he said.