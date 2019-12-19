Doubled railway line inaugurated

Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, dedicated to the nation the newly doubled railway line between Ghataprabha and Chikkidi in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

At an event organised at Ghataprabha Railway Station, he said the double line that passes through Ghataprabha, Bagewadi and Chikkodi stations would facilitate the movement of more trains and reduce delays in crossing.

Mr. Angadi said work on doubling of the Pune-Miraj-Londa line was progressing quickly, and once completed it would help connect Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.

Reacting to Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore and other leaders’ demand for setting up cold storages near Ghataprabha to support vegetable growers, he said this was the not the Railways’ job. “But if anyone wants to do it, we will support the project,” he said.

Mr. Kore said that the Railways should help establish a cold chain to help farmers who grow vegetables and manage nurseries. He expressed hope that Mr. Angadi would support such efforts. He said that 12 leaders from Karnataka have become Railway Ministers since Independence, but no one had done as much for the State as Mr. Angadi. He also expressed hope that Mr. Angadi would ensure that a new line is laid along Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad soon. Mr. Angadi said a detailed project report on this had reached the Railway Board.

Chikkodi MP Annasaheb Jolle said that doubling of railway lines between Chikkodi and other towns had been delayed owing to land acquisition issues.