Double ration sought for tribal families

The COVID-19 lockdown has had little effect on tribal communities living on the outskirts of Nagarahole National Park and elsewhere in Mysuru region. While the migrant workers across the country were left in the lurch in the initial stages of the lockdown, the tribal people were relatively better off.

For, they receive ration through the tribal development schemes launched by the Government of India. Each tribal family receives 60 eggs, a 500 gm sachet of Nandini ghee, one litre edible oil and cereals under the tribal development scheme of the Centre. This is in addition to free rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme of the State government.

The need of the hour is employment opportunity, which is not easy to come by, said M.B. Prabhu, who works for tribal rights and upliftment. “The food and nutritional issues have been taken care off and the lockdown – like demonetisation in 2016 – has had no affect on their lifestyle. But absence of work has left them bereft of cash for other necessities,” Mr. Prabhu said.

But there are concerns that the provisions to tribals may not last for a month unlike in the past and could at best be adequate for 15 to 20 days, said Sreekanth, founder of Development through Education (DEED), an NGO working for tribal empowerment. He said because of the lockdown, anganwadi kendras have been shut and children are eating at home while the menfolk are also at home due to lack of work. Therefore, the government should double the ration till the crisis abates, he added.

Lockdown total

Meanwhile, the lockdown is total in the tribal colonies unlike in urban areas. Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur has closed the entry gate to the village bordering Nagarahole National Park. They have posted their own personnel as security guards to man the gates. They have taken a decision not to go out for work for the time being. Earlier, 17 vehicles would ferry workers daily from the hamlet to the coffee plantations in Kodagu.

There are nearly 10,000 Adivasi families in the district, including the Soligas, Yaravas, Jenu Kurubas, and Betta Kurubas.