Double murder in Mysuru

MYSURU

22 October 2021 12:35 IST

The accused is the son of one of the victims

A 56-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were allegedly hacked to death by his son in the latter’s house in Dadadahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru on October 21 night.

Police said the accused Sagar, who is in his late twenties, stormed into the house of Latha, 48, in Dadadahalli before unleashing a murderous assault on her and his father Shivaprakash, 56, with a sickle. Latha’s son Nagarjuna, who was also assaulted when he tried to save his mother, has been admitted to a hospital with injuries on his hand.

Sagar is absconding. Mysuru South police, who registered an FIR based on a complaint by Nagarjuna, constituted two special teams to track down the accused.

Police said Shivaprakash and Latha’s husband Nagaraj had been long-time friends. Nagaraj died a couple of years ago, but the friendship between the two families continued. Both the daughters of Latha were married and she was staying with Nagarjuna.

The attack took place when Shivaprakash visited Latha’s house on October 21 evening.

The reason for the attack is not known. “We are investigating,” said a senior police official familiar with the investigation.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chethan and Additional Superintendent of Police Shivakumar R. visited the spot.