Double murder in Bealgavi district: two policemen suspended

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 08, 2022 20:25 IST

Following a case of the double murder at Sulebhavi in Bealgavi district, two police personnel, including a head constable, have been suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty.

Belagavi Police Commissioner M.B. Boaralingaiah has issued an order suspending head constable of Marihal Police Station B.N. Balagannavar and constable R.S. Talewad.

The suspension follows the brutal murder of Ranadhir alias Mahesh Ramachandra Murari, 26, and Parakash Hunkari Patil, 24, at Sulebhavi village on Thursday night. The two police personnel have been charged with dereliction of duty in connection with the case.

