Double line track between Harihar and Devaragudda commissioned

The newly-laid double line track between Harihar and Devaragudda Stations (31 km) in the Mysuru division of the South Western Railway, was commissioned on Saturday.

A release said this is part of the 190 km doubling between Hubballi and Chikjajur of which 81 km has so far been commissioned in this section including the 37 km stretch between Chikjajur-Tolahunse which was commissioned in October 2018 and the 13 km stretch between Davanagere and Harihar commissioned in November 2019.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, completed a statutory inspection of the stretch between Harihar and Devaragudda stations last month at a cost of ₹298 crore and the line was opened for traffic after completion of all non-interlocking and interlocking, the release added.

The salient feature of the stretch includes an additional running line, and an additional stabling line besides two full-length shunting necks at Harihar yard, and smajor remodelling of yards completed in Harihar spanning a length of 2.5 km among others. Besides, two additional running lines were added in Devargudda and one additional line each was added at Kumarapatnam, Chalgeri and Ranebennur as part of the project.

The authorities constructed two new high-level island platforms at Chalgeri yard measuring 450 meters in length and and two high-level end platforms at Devaragudda yard, each measuring 540 meters in length.

The release said that four level crossing gates were closed after the construction of ROB/RUB work in the section while two new RUBs were also constructed responding to public demand as a part of doubling project apart from a bridge of 16 span constructed across the Tungabhadra.

Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway, said the commissioning of the track will improve mobility. Infrastructure development has received a thrust with this doubling to enable the zone to run faster trains. He said the work of the remaining section was in full swing and is targeted to be commissioned next year. He said the yard remodelling gives good flexibility to yard operations at Harihar.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru Division, monitored the work of interlocking along with officers and staff of Mysuru division, the release added.